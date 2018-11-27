Cleveland Police Department Wins The Internet With Savage Winter Tweet

Winter in Cleveland... also referred to as a commuter's nightmare.

As if waking up early to scrape the ice off your windows wasn't bad enough, it's time hop on the highway. YIKES.

One winter, my 20 minute drive from a close suburb into Downtown took me nearly five hours. FIVE. HOURS. By the time I got into the office, it was almost time to turn around and go back home.

Since the first big snow fall of the season took place yesterday, the Cleveland Police Department took to Twitter to share their hilarious opinion on driving in Northeast Ohio.

NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES to Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow. #SlowDown #CLE #weather ☃️❄️ — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 27, 2018

Honestly, I am still LOLing. In the 20 hours or so since it has been posted, the savage tweet has more than 7,000 retweets and well over 22,000 favorites. That certainly says something about Clevelanders!

Some of the best reactions included...

A nod to Baker Mayfield:

CPD woke up feeling dangerous -------- — Holly (@lovethebrowns1) November 27, 2018

A note to a councilman requesting a raise for the person behind the account:

Matt, whoever runs the CPD twitter feed needs a raise. Make this happen! — Timothy Smith (@Timroff) November 27, 2018

An actual response from a NASA worker who once lived in Cleveland:

I moved from Cleveland a little over a year ago to work at NASA JPL on the Curiosity rover team. So cool to see this post and I hope that everyone is careful in the snow! — steven thomas (@snard) November 27, 2018

A reference to Cleveland's homeboy Drew Carey:

Welcome to Ohio, where clear roads demand 10 mph under the speed limit but a half foot of snow means it's time to slam on the gas and call God's bluff. — Professor Grizzly (@ProfessrGrizzly) November 27, 2018

Keep on doing you, CPD!

For winter driving safety tips minus the sass, click here.