Cleveland Culture In A Nutshell

Even though we're not as midwest as some, we fit right in with the popular culture of it all. How many of these things are you guilty of?

We use "ope" way too often.

As a Midwesterner I always grew up singing that one Eminem song like “ope, there goes gravity.” I recently found out that it is “oh, there goes gravity”. #yeehaw #midwestern -- — Liz (@KatePaul88) November 27, 2018

In Ohio, you don't say "Oh, excuse me" You say "ope" which means, "I am startled." Isn't that amazing? https://t.co/hEABo5owmH — ΔγλαΠ (@D_Tutt) November 9, 2017

*Accidentally bumps into someone*



My brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Me: "ope" — Nate (@NGuggisberg) November 12, 2018

And we're like, really nice.

midwest culture is needing to pee the entire flight but having a window seat and not wanting to disturb the people in your row so you just suffer — ellie (@holy_schnitt) November 20, 2018

Midwest culture is beating yourself up for the rest of the day because you let a door shut on a stranger — Jackson Lewis --️‍-- (@Jacksonlewis97) November 27, 2018

I've literally done this before. Multiple times.

midwestern culture is telling alexa thank you — grace (@graceeaan) January 23, 2019

She did me a favor, okay?!

Ran into someone in the grocery store head on bc I wasn’t looking & before I could say sorry — THEY APOLOGIZED...to ME...for bumping ME into THEM?! must be that #midwestculture — Kelly (@kellykbow) November 29, 2018

Had I been paying better attention I would have not bumped into you since you had your head down, ope I am so sorry.

Not necessarily Cleveland but we definitely can relate.

am i the only one who is shocked when a movie mentions iowa. like yes. that is me. iowa is me. i am iowa. thank you for recognizing me. — kenz (@kenzmohr) May 31, 2018

Better yet, if a movie is filmed here... fugghetaboutit!

Midwestern culture is constantly talking about a celebrity that’s from your state and every time they come up in conversations your dad says, “did you know he’s from Iowa?” And u have to restrain yourself from saying that he’s only said that fact 22 times — Libbie Smith (@LibbieLSmith) December 15, 2018

Drew Carey? Halle Berry? Patricia Heaton? You know that's right.

The snow certainly sucks sometimes but we're pretty blessed when it comes to severe weather.

Midwest culture is hearing the tornado sirens going off, checking the news station, and still not going into a basement or shelter area until you hear a tornado knocking on your door asking for some sugar. — crash bandicoot soundtrack leftover (@sydiest) June 26, 2018

We definitely don't take that for granted and *politely* deal with what we get.

Midwest culture is saying “it feels so nice out” when the temperature is in the mid 30’s — bailz (@bailzflower) January 21, 2018

Midwest culture is walking around in 30 degree weather with a light jacket and capris. #ope — nicole spriggs -- (@photobummed) January 23, 2019

midwest culture is driving with your windows down when it’s only 47 degrees out bc “it’s finally feels nice outside” — raj (@rajenmegha) January 26, 2018

Heat wave!!!

People from the South: “High of 60 today? I’ll need my parka, gloves and thermal heater today.”



People in the Midwest when it’s below zero one day and 30 degrees the next: “honey, I’m taking the lawnmower out today.” pic.twitter.com/PpcjzNBsxc — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 22, 2019

midwest culture is using the porch as a fridge during the holidays — perry-- (@modernpear) November 27, 2018

Hey bro! Just leave the case of beer outside, it'll stay cool!

midwestern culture is wearing gloves in the winter so I can carry my frozen coffee around campus without losing feeling in my fingers — ethan (@_millerethan) January 24, 2019

I'd probably sacrifice my fingers for coffee. The downtown Starbucks is just a 5 minute walk!

midwestern culture is walking to work in 0 degree weather and being happy about it because it isn't windy — cherry coke (@classycroissant) January 22, 2019

Okay if we just avoid East 9th on the way there... that street is a wind tunnel because of Lake Erie. Euclid should be fine if we walk on the same side of the street as CLE Clothing Company.

Midwesterners in negative 15 degree degree with wind chill: “Wouldn’t be so bad out if it wasn’t for the wind..”



Meanwhile in Florida with a high of only 53 and it’s the end of the world pic.twitter.com/nC1KDrGB0k — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 22, 2019

Apparently we have accents?

Midwest culture is having a legitimate 20-minute long debate over the correct pronunciation of the word “pecan.” Btw if you say “pee-can” you’re wrong and gross and go live in the south where it’s acceptable to say it that way. — Michael Arnold (@PuraVidaMichael) November 28, 2018

Damn right we're trendy (in our own way).

'Scuse me, we have both.

Okay now I feel personally attacked.

Midwest culture is mixing cream cheese + 1 other thing and calling it cheesecake or dip depending on the sugar content of the other thing — Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) November 27, 2018

...Did this person follow me to work?

midwest culture is driving through the boonies & passing a trucker porn superstore immediately followed by crosses & billboards with christian imagery damning you to hell — madalyn (@Iikeadog) November 25, 2018

Yes, I take Brookpark Road to get to 480.

Speaking of driving... remember when there was like ONE Chipotle here?

Small town midwest culture is driving 2 hours just to go to Olive Garden and the mall — Lucas (@nannahnucas) September 27, 2018

TBH I'd drive anywhere for a burrito.

kids from the small town midwest go to a fast food restaurant 45 minutes away just so they can call themselves adventurous — Midwest vs Everybody (@midwestern_ope) January 17, 2019

One time my best friend and I skipped school with no plans. We ended up at a McDonald's.

Non Midwesterners: How many miles is that?



Midwesterners: Uhhhhhh 'bout an hour?#Midwest — Feelin' Lucky @ F^2 (@SilverYote) November 21, 2018

"Just head 6 miles northeast." HUH?! Do what now?

Dealing with wildlife is part of our daily routine.

My mom just stood on the porch and yelled “watch for deer” to our leaving guests, and if that isn’t the most midwestern thing, I don’t know what is. — Mikayla Maria-- (@kaylaroebling) November 20, 2018

Unfortunately so are potholes.

a midwesterners tale:

Are they flashing me their brights or am I just repeatedly hitting potholes? — ShyAnna (@annAyhs_) November 19, 2018

Ope, didn't see that one there!

And lastly, saying goodbye is, well, a very awkward task.

Midwesterners are ready to leave when they say "Alright, well.." — Liv (@Livnmoose) November 28, 2018

Alright, well I have to be up early for work.

Midwestern culture is never knowing who is going to start saying "mhmmmbye" on the phone first — Daniel Massoud (@4dpmass) January 23, 2019

Mhmmmbye grandma, yes I love you too, mhmmbye. Yes, mhmmbye.

Midwest goodbyes are 45 minutes of continued conversation while your hand is on the doorknob in the tiny entrance area and hugs and kisses have already been given. — Sally Keckeisen (@sallykeckeisen) December 28, 2017

Mhmmbye!