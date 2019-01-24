Cleveland Culture In A Nutshell

How many of these tweets (literally) hit home?

January 24, 2019
Samantha Severo

Photo/Samantha Severo

Even though we're not as midwest as some, we fit right in with the popular culture of it all. How many of these things are you guilty of? 

We use "ope" way too often.

And we're like, really nice.

I've literally done this before. Multiple times.

She did me a favor, okay?!

Had I been paying better attention I would have not bumped into you since you had your head down, ope I am so sorry.

Not necessarily Cleveland but we definitely can relate. 

Better yet, if a movie is filmed here... fugghetaboutit!

Drew Carey? Halle Berry? Patricia Heaton? You know that's right.

The snow certainly sucks sometimes but we're pretty blessed when it comes to severe weather.

We definitely don't take that for granted and *politely* deal with what we get.

Heat wave!!!

Hey bro! Just leave the case of beer outside, it'll stay cool! 

I'd probably sacrifice my fingers for coffee. The downtown Starbucks is just a 5 minute walk!

Okay if we just avoid East 9th on the way there... that street is a wind tunnel because of Lake Erie. Euclid should be fine if we walk on the same side of the street as CLE Clothing Company.

Apparently we have accents?

Damn right we're trendy (in our own way).

'Scuse me, we have both.

Okay now I feel personally attacked.

...Did this person follow me to work?

Yes, I take Brookpark Road to get to 480.

Speaking of driving... remember when there was like ONE Chipotle here?

TBH I'd drive anywhere for a burrito.

One time my best friend and I skipped school with no plans. We ended up at a McDonald's.

"Just head 6 miles northeast." HUH?! Do what now?

Dealing with wildlife is part of our daily routine.

Unfortunately so are potholes.

Ope, didn't see that one there!

And lastly, saying goodbye is, well, a very awkward task.

Alright, well I have to be up early for work.

Mhmmmbye grandma, yes I love you too, mhmmbye. Yes, mhmmbye.

 

Mhmmbye!

Tags: 
cleveland
live and local