Turn Back Time: Fun Facts About Daylight Saving

Don't forget that this weekend is the end of daylight saving time! This means we get a MUCH-needed extra hour of sleep. The only downside is that it'll get dark an hour earlier each day, meaning that, most likely, when you leave work, it'll be dark.

If you rely on a clock that doesn't automatically reset (like an iPhone), you'll need to set it an hour back, which you might as well do Saturday night before bed,

While we're all familiar with the thought of Daylight Saving Time (DST), it's probably safe to assume we don't know much about it.

That extra hour of sleep actually isn't good for you. Harvard Medical School researchers say that few people benefit from the extra hour of sleep. In fact, the week after we turn the clocks back, a lot of people have trouble falling asleep and they wake up earlier than normal. Ick!

Some states in our country do not observe the changes. Hawaii and Arizona do not spring forward or fall back.

It all started with a bug collector. Really. According to Mental Floss, while working at a post office by day, an entomologist became frustrated by how early the sun set during the summer months. He reasoned that springing the clocks forward would allow more daylight for bug collecting—along with other evening activities. The clocks could be switched back in the winter when bugs were less likely to be found outdoors.

DST played a part in World War I. Back in 1916, Germany became the first country to officially adopt Daylight Saving Time, all in effort to conserve coal during the war. Many other European nations were quick to follow, but it wasn’t until 1918 that the time change spread to the US. A year after entering the war, we began observing DST as an electricity-saving measure but we stopped the observation after the war was over.

We finally went back to it in the 70s but parents were not happy. They had to send their kids to school before sunrise, after all. The oil embargo in 73 started a nationwide energy crisis and the government was looking for ways to reduce consumption, so they thought DST would save energy in the winter.

It starts at 2 am for a reason. You'd think it would occur at midnight, but the reasoning behind the 2 am change is that so it happens when most people are asleep, bars and restaurants are likely closed and night-shifts are in session.