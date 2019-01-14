Jaden Smith Honors Mentor That's Not His Dad, Internet Freaks Out

Back in August, the young and naive Jaden, son of the great Will Smith, took to social media to honor his mentor for giving him "the guidance he needs."

Aw, how cute that Jaden would post something so great about his dad! Will has paved so many roads for Jaden, of course he'd thank him!

Wait... that's not Will Smith.

Thank You For Being The Guidance I Need. pic.twitter.com/NAui28CK70 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) August 10, 2018

The internet went crazy in response with the Will Smith references. Men In Black, Fresh Prince, literally everything you could think of. Lucky for us, the infamous tweet resurfaced this weekend and more hilarious responses came with it.

Your dad is Will Smith bro.... https://t.co/8nniMqCStn — joey (@jodackblack) January 13, 2019

Some of our favorite replies are as follows!

Will Smith after seeing this tweet pic.twitter.com/J5VwfO2lHt — V-- (@valxrosx) January 14, 2019

Will Smith gonna kick jaden out the house like this pic.twitter.com/2tf3azHkcY — Angel 〰 (@joaquinangel_) August 11, 2018