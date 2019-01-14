Jaden Smith Honors Mentor That's Not His Dad, Internet Freaks Out

Come on, Jaden!

Back in August, the young and naive Jaden, son of the great Will Smith, took to social media to honor his mentor for giving him "the guidance he needs."

Aw, how cute that Jaden would post something so great about his dad! Will has paved so many roads for Jaden, of course he'd thank him!

Wait... that's not Will Smith.

The internet went crazy in response with the Will Smith references. Men In Black, Fresh Prince, literally everything you could think of. Lucky for us, the infamous tweet resurfaced this weekend and more hilarious responses came with it.

Some of our favorite replies are as follows!

