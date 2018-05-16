John Travolta And 50 Cent Danced On Stage At The Cannes Film Festival

You guys the internet is wild.

Samantha Severo

PA Images/Sipa USA - F. Sadou/AdMedia

During a late-night bash at the Cannes Film Festival, 50 Cent took the stage to rap for guests. As if that wasn't enough of a crowd pleaser, John Travolta, who recently avoided dancing on stage at a Foo Fighters concert, got up and channeled some serious Danny Zuko vibes.

You have to see it to believe it.

Here it is from another angle.

And another one because, well, this is everything.

