LISTEN: Killers Frontman Brandon Flowers Talks Rock Hall Honors

Saturday was a huge night in Cleveland. Artists including Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Nina Simone, The Moody Blues and The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Cleveland Public Auditorium and brought in many famous guests including Mary J. Blige, Howard Stern, Savannah Guthrie and many more.

One of our favorite guests, however, was Brandon Flowers, who you may recognize as the frontman of The Killers.

Flowers was given the opportunity to induct one of his favorite bands and biggest influencers, The Cars. As if that wasn't special enough, Flowers and his band opened up the ceremony with a beautiful tribute to the late Tom Petty.

We were given the chance for an exclusive interview with Flowers after his band's rendition of Petty's "American Girl." Listen below to hear what he had to say!