Memorial Day In Cleveland: How To Celebrate

There are so many great ways to celebrate Memorial Day in Cleveland. Here are a few ideas!

Taste The Summer

Finally the S word of the moment is SUMMER - no more snow! Head down to the Flats East Bank this weekend for three whole days of food, beer, drinks, games and so much more. Details here.

Patio Drink

We all know that CLE is the place to be year-round, but ain't no season like patio season. Check out this full guide of the best places to sip a summer cocktail undearneath that warm Ohio sun.

Get Him To The Greek

Ahh, summer festival season! Tremont's 48th annual Greek Fest is this weekend and will set the stage for what's to come this year.

Don't Stop Believin'

Journey & Def Leppard are takin the Q's stage on Monday. What a perfect way to rock out and end a fantastic 3-day weekend.

Take A Magic Carpet Ride

Relive your childhood by catching Aladdin at the KeyBank State Theatre at PlayhouseSquare. This show is getting so many positive reviews that it'll be a good idea to get your tickets in advance.

Take Me Out To The Ballgame

The boys of summer will kick off a homestand against Houston starting on Thursday, May 24th. What better way to show your country pride than by taking in a game?

If you're looking to spice up your baseball weekend, the Lake County Captains are home as are the Akron RubberDucks.