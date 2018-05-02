One-Hit Wonders You Definitely Forgot About

Some classic one-hit wonders are played so often that they don't seem like they could be defined as such. However, there are so many gems that aren't played nearly as much as they deserve. We're here to remind you of those hits. Enjoy!

Blue (Da Ba Da) - Eiffel 65

Memorable lyric: Blue his house with a blue little window and a blue Corvette and everything is blue for him

Video of Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee)

Faded - SoulDecision

Memorable lyric: Don't you know you've got it? And you know I want it. I can't wait to take you home

Video of soulDecision Faded

Stacy's Mom - Fountains of Wayne

Memorable lyric: Stacy, do you remember when I mowed your lawn? Your mom came out with just a towel on. I could tell she liked me from the way she stared and the way she said, "You missed a spot over there."

Video of Fountains of Wayne - Stacy&#039;s Mom

Absolutely (Story of a Girl) - Nine Days

Memorable lyric: This is the story of a girl who cried a river and drowned the whole world.

Video of Nine Days - Absolutely (Story of a Girl)

Just the Girl - The Click 5

Memorable lyric: She's cold and she's cruel but she knows what she's doin'.

Video of The Click Five - Just The Girl (video)

I Believe In A Thing Called Love - The Darkness

Memorable lyric: I want to kiss you every minute, every hour, every day.

Video of The Darkness - I Believe In A Thing Called Love (Official Music Video)

Bitch - Meredith Brooks

Memorable lyric: Rest assured that when I start to make you nervous and I'm going to extremes, tomorrow I will change and today won't mean a thing!

Video of Meredith Brooks - Bitch

He Loves U Not - Dream

Memorable lyric: You're the kind of girl that is always up for do or dare. Only want him just because he's there. Always looking for a new ride, the grass is greener on the other side.

Video of DREAM - He Loves U Not

Flavor of the Week - American Hi-Fi

Memorable lyric: She paints her nails and she don't know, he's got her best friend on the phone

Video of American Hi-Fi - Flavor Of The Weak

What Would You Do? - City High

Memorable lyric: What would you do if your son was at home? Crying all alone on the bedroom floor, 'cause he's hungry and the only way to feed him is to sleep with a man for a little bit of money.

Video of City High - What Would You Do?

C'Est La Vie - B*Witched

Memorable lyric: I got a house with windows and doors, I'll show you mine if you show me yours

Video of B*Witched - C&#039;est la vie

Ice Cream Paint Job - Dorrough

Memorable lyric: Yea buddy! Rollin' like a big shot. Chevy tuned up like a NASCAR pit stop.

Video of ICE CREAM PAINT JOB - DORROUGH MUSIC &quot;OFFICIAL VIDEO&quot;

Crazy For This Girl - Evan & Jaron

Memorable lyric: Would you look at her, she looks at me. She's got me thinking about her constantly.

Video of Evan And Jaron - Crazy for This Girl

Girlfight - Brooke Valentine

Memorable lyric: It's about to be a what!?

Video of Brooke Valentine - Girlfight

Lip Gloss - Lil Mama

Memorable lyric: Sitting in eighth period thought I was in trouble. Dean called me on the loud speaker on the double. I stepped in her office like "Yes Ms. McClarkson?" She like "Girl ran out of my lipgloss and write down where you get yours from 'cause I must admit that bubblegum is poppin', is poppin'."

Video of Lil Mama - Lip Gloss

Hit 'Em Up Style - Blu Cantrell

Memorable lyric: Hey ladies, when your man wanna get buck-wild, just go back and hit 'em up style

Video of Blu Cantrell - Hit &#039;Em Up Style (Oops!)

Chain Hang Low - Jibbs

Memorable lyric: Is that yo' chain? 'Bout twenty-four inches is how low I let it hang

Video of Jibbs - Chain Hang Low

No More - 3LW

Memorable lyric: I'm getting a little tired of your broken promises, promises. Lookin' at your pager seein' different numbers, numbers.

Video of 3LW - No More (Baby I&#039;ma Do Right)

Never Ever - All Saints

Memorable lyric: Flexing vocabulary runs right through me. The alphabet runs right from A to Z. Conversations, hesitations in my mind. You got my conscience asking questions that I can't find.

Video of All Saints - Never Ever US Version (Official Music Video)

I Wanna Be Bad - Willa Ford

Memorable lyric: Willa, Willa, Willa. What you want? What you want?

Video of Willa Ford - I Wanna Be Bad HD

For You I Will - Teddy Geiger

Memorable lyric: Forgive me if I st-stutter from all the clutter in my head. Cause I could fall asleep in those eyes like a water bed.

Video of Teddy Geiger - For You I Will (Confidence)

This Is Why I'm Hot - MIMS

Memorable lyric: And when I hit the Chi, people say that I'm fly. They like the way I dress, they like my attire.

Video of MIMS - This Is Why I&#039;m Hot

Butterfly - Crazy Town

Memorable lyric: Come my lady, come come my lady

Video of Crazy Town - Butterfly (Official Video)

I Love College - Asher Roth

Memorable lyric: That party last night was awfully crazy, I wish we taped it.

Video of Asher Roth - I Love College

Back Here Baby - BBMak

Memorable lyric: Here I am so alone and there's nothing in this world I can do

Video of BBMak - Back Here [Unofficial Extended Music Video]

Still Fly - Big Tymers

Memorable lyric: Have you ever seen a crocodile seats in the truck? Turn around, sit it down and let 'em bite your butt.

Video of Big Tymers - Still Fly

Cameltoe - Fannypack

Memorable lyric: Walking down the street something caught my eye, a growing epidemic that really ain't fly.