One-Hit Wonders You Definitely Forgot About
Some classic one-hit wonders are played so often that they don't seem like they could be defined as such. However, there are so many gems that aren't played nearly as much as they deserve. We're here to remind you of those hits. Enjoy!
Blue (Da Ba Da) - Eiffel 65
Memorable lyric: Blue his house with a blue little window and a blue Corvette and everything is blue for him
Faded - SoulDecision
Memorable lyric: Don't you know you've got it? And you know I want it. I can't wait to take you home
Stacy's Mom - Fountains of Wayne
Memorable lyric: Stacy, do you remember when I mowed your lawn? Your mom came out with just a towel on. I could tell she liked me from the way she stared and the way she said, "You missed a spot over there."
Absolutely (Story of a Girl) - Nine Days
Memorable lyric: This is the story of a girl who cried a river and drowned the whole world.
Just the Girl - The Click 5
Memorable lyric: She's cold and she's cruel but she knows what she's doin'.
I Believe In A Thing Called Love - The Darkness
Memorable lyric: I want to kiss you every minute, every hour, every day.
Bitch - Meredith Brooks
Memorable lyric: Rest assured that when I start to make you nervous and I'm going to extremes, tomorrow I will change and today won't mean a thing!
He Loves U Not - Dream
Memorable lyric: You're the kind of girl that is always up for do or dare. Only want him just because he's there. Always looking for a new ride, the grass is greener on the other side.
Flavor of the Week - American Hi-Fi
Memorable lyric: She paints her nails and she don't know, he's got her best friend on the phone
What Would You Do? - City High
Memorable lyric: What would you do if your son was at home? Crying all alone on the bedroom floor, 'cause he's hungry and the only way to feed him is to sleep with a man for a little bit of money.
C'Est La Vie - B*Witched
Memorable lyric: I got a house with windows and doors, I'll show you mine if you show me yours
Ice Cream Paint Job - Dorrough
Memorable lyric: Yea buddy! Rollin' like a big shot. Chevy tuned up like a NASCAR pit stop.
Crazy For This Girl - Evan & Jaron
Memorable lyric: Would you look at her, she looks at me. She's got me thinking about her constantly.
Girlfight - Brooke Valentine
Memorable lyric: It's about to be a what!?
Lip Gloss - Lil Mama
Memorable lyric: Sitting in eighth period thought I was in trouble. Dean called me on the loud speaker on the double. I stepped in her office like "Yes Ms. McClarkson?" She like "Girl ran out of my lipgloss and write down where you get yours from 'cause I must admit that bubblegum is poppin', is poppin'."
Hit 'Em Up Style - Blu Cantrell
Memorable lyric: Hey ladies, when your man wanna get buck-wild, just go back and hit 'em up style
Chain Hang Low - Jibbs
Memorable lyric: Is that yo' chain? 'Bout twenty-four inches is how low I let it hang
No More - 3LW
Memorable lyric: I'm getting a little tired of your broken promises, promises. Lookin' at your pager seein' different numbers, numbers.
Never Ever - All Saints
Memorable lyric: Flexing vocabulary runs right through me. The alphabet runs right from A to Z. Conversations, hesitations in my mind. You got my conscience asking questions that I can't find.
I Wanna Be Bad - Willa Ford
Memorable lyric: Willa, Willa, Willa. What you want? What you want?
For You I Will - Teddy Geiger
Memorable lyric: Forgive me if I st-stutter from all the clutter in my head. Cause I could fall asleep in those eyes like a water bed.
This Is Why I'm Hot - MIMS
Memorable lyric: And when I hit the Chi, people say that I'm fly. They like the way I dress, they like my attire.
Butterfly - Crazy Town
Memorable lyric: Come my lady, come come my lady
I Love College - Asher Roth
Memorable lyric: That party last night was awfully crazy, I wish we taped it.
Back Here Baby - BBMak
Memorable lyric: Here I am so alone and there's nothing in this world I can do
Still Fly - Big Tymers
Memorable lyric: Have you ever seen a crocodile seats in the truck? Turn around, sit it down and let 'em bite your butt.
Cameltoe - Fannypack
Memorable lyric: Walking down the street something caught my eye, a growing epidemic that really ain't fly.