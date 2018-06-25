Reasons Not To Miss Yappy Hour At Hi & Dry

Weeeeeeee're back! Summer is here and it's time to get your happy hour on with your best friends!

Join us this Friday for the first Yappy Hour of the summer. We'll be at Hi & Dry in Tremont to kick off the season and, as if dogs and drinks to persuade you enough, here are a few other reasons why you just can't miss out.

Haaaaaave ya met Jack? Jack from The Jeremiah Show will be onsite, sippin' on Tito's Handmade Vodka specials and taking selfies with your furballs.

Yes, we said vodka. Our friends at Tito's will be back servin' up specials and giving your best bud all sorts of new goodies.

We'll have tons of new friends for you to make. Our friends from the APL will have their Mobile Pet Adoption Unit onsite with some animals in need of a new fur-ever home.

Dog-friendly bars? Yes please! We'll be having quite a few more Yappy Hour events all summer long, giving you and your BFF the opportunity to find your new favorite hangout.