The Royal Wedding Party Has Been Announced

According to People, Kensington Palace has officially announced the Royal Wedding party -- and they're all under the age of ten! The list includes:

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Miss Florence van Cutsem, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry

Miss Remi Litt and her sister Rylan, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters

Miss Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, and Benedict Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

Miss Zalie Warren, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry

Jasper Dyer, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda

Twins Brian and John Mulroney, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys

Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor (too many friends, SMH) but Prince William will serve as Prince Harry's best man.