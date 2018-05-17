Royal Wedding: What's With The Hats?

If you remember watching William and Kate's wedding in 2011, you probably remember seeing all the crazy hats, also called fascinators, worn by female guests. Similar to the Kentucky Derby, it's totally a thing.

Throughout history, English women covered their hair in public during the day as a form of modesty. This custom eventually died out in the '50s, but women continued to cover their hair for special occasions, such as a wedding.

Hat-watching will most likely be more enjoyable than the actual ceremony, tbh. It almost seems that having the most outspoken hat earns you some sort of prize.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, often has the most bizarre headwear during royal events. See some of her craziest looks here.