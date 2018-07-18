Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Cleveland Setlist

Taylor Swift is the queen of surprises. During her 2018 reputation tour, she has been known to give each stadium a song that is unique to their city and their city only.

Here's what she had in store for Cleveland on July 17th:

...Ready for It?

I Did Something Bad

Gorgeous

Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me

Look What You Made Me Do

End Game

King of My Heart

Delicate

Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Babe (Sugarland cover) (Acoustic; Taylor Swift debut)

Blank Space

Dress

Bad Blood / Should've Said No

Don't Blame Me

Long Live / New Year's Day

Getaway Car

Call It What You Want

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Lucky for us, some Cleveland Swifties had their phones out just in time and shared videos of Taylor's 'Babe' debut. Check 'em out!

GOOD MORNING TO TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING BABE ACOUSTIC LIVE ONLY pic.twitter.com/gEnfp1Vf4X — ben (@styIeswift) July 18, 2018

BABE FINALLY GOT THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES SHE FINALLY SANG TYTSILYSM THANK YOU TAYLOR SWIFT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/yk0oiZwRW1 — mehak (@theoriginnaIs) July 18, 2018

This girl is all of us: