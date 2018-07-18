Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Cleveland Setlist

July 18, 2018
Samantha Severo

Ben Fontana - Q104

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Taylor Swift is the queen of surprises. During her 2018 reputation tour, she has been known to give each stadium a song that is unique to their city and their city only. 

Here's what she had in store for Cleveland on July 17th:

  • ...Ready for It?
  • I Did Something Bad
  • Gorgeous
  • Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do
  • Look What You Made Me Do
  • End Game
  • King of My Heart
  • Delicate
  • Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
  • Dancing With Our Hands Tied
  • Babe (Sugarland cover) (Acoustic; Taylor Swift debut)
  • Blank Space
  • Dress
  • Bad Blood / Should've Said No
  • Don't Blame Me
  • Long Live / New Year's Day
  • Getaway Car
  • Call It What You Want
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Lucky for us, some Cleveland Swifties had their phones out just in time and shared videos of Taylor's 'Babe' debut. Check 'em out!

This girl is all of us:

Tags: 
Reputation tour
Reputation
setlist
Taylor Swift