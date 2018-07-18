Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Cleveland Setlist
Taylor Swift is the queen of surprises. During her 2018 reputation tour, she has been known to give each stadium a song that is unique to their city and their city only.
Here's what she had in store for Cleveland on July 17th:
- ...Ready for It?
- I Did Something Bad
- Gorgeous
- Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Look What You Made Me Do
- End Game
- King of My Heart
- Delicate
- Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Babe (Sugarland cover) (Acoustic; Taylor Swift debut)
- Blank Space
- Dress
- Bad Blood / Should've Said No
- Don't Blame Me
- Long Live / New Year's Day
- Getaway Car
- Call It What You Want
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
Lucky for us, some Cleveland Swifties had their phones out just in time and shared videos of Taylor's 'Babe' debut. Check 'em out!
GOOD MORNING TO TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING BABE ACOUSTIC LIVE ONLY pic.twitter.com/gEnfp1Vf4X— ben (@styIeswift) July 18, 2018
BABE FINALLY GOT THE RECOGNITION IT DESERVES SHE FINALLY SANG TYTSILYSM THANK YOU TAYLOR SWIFT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/yk0oiZwRW1— mehak (@theoriginnaIs) July 18, 2018
HER FIRST TIME SINGING BABE LIVE!!!! #repTourCleveland @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @Swiftness13 pic.twitter.com/dO5vtofGcn— Meg (@Megan_Scheibs) July 18, 2018
Taylor introducing and singing BABE at #repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 -- pic.twitter.com/e5mP5cZIpr— Anna Dierksheide (@annadierksheide) July 18, 2018
This girl is all of us:
Alexa, play Babe by Taylor Swift live acoustic version in Cleveland.— Dana--I’ll stand by her FOREVER (@dana13reed) July 18, 2018