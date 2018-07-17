The Best Tweets From Clevelanders Excited To See Taylor Swift
MERRY SWIFTMAS!
The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Taylor Swift is bringing her reputation tour to First Energy Stadium TONIGHT and Cleveland is shook. Here are some of the best Tweets shared today that show just a glimpse of what each fan is feeling.
Should I set an automatic email reply that says I’m out of the office for a religious holiday AKA Taylor Swift tonight so I’m not distracted by work stuff— Alanna Crummie (@alanna_pc) July 17, 2018
Today I see @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 its been 10 years since Fearless in cleveland at the Q. Was one of the best moments of my life...This is going to be larger and im ready for it!!!! #repTourCleveland Sec E Row 6 Seat 26— Alese (@baywinter_40) July 17, 2018
@taylorswift13 I HOPE YOU SEE OUR ~scary~ SNAKE DURING BSTAGE #repTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/ZDSVTaJRlj— riley -- \\ cleveland (@rileysharpe) July 17, 2018
@taylorswift13 she's ready for the show tonight! #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/uIIQ35NaQN— AndyBEE (@AndreaLFink) July 17, 2018
Cleveland bound—Taylor Swift here we come! #reputationstadiumtour pic.twitter.com/X7Lk89s5GI— Emily Bruzzese (@BruzzeseEnglish) July 17, 2018
@taylorswift13 I am the grandmother of a 9 yr old girl. She will be attending the concert tonight in Cleveland, Ohio. She just celebrated her 9th birthday and this is her gift since you are her idol. I know that the chances of you getting this are slim to none but I had to— Cecilia Anne (@CeciliaAnneCumm) July 17, 2018
didn’t sleep but our #RepTourCleveland album outfits and posters are done! section 535 ain’t READY for this fam ;) @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/bmQCPeaynz— sara louise (@saraloukay) July 17, 2018
@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 been Ready For It since November 10th! ------ see you tonight!!! #reputationStadiumTour #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/635fTHnVdN— Tricia Rice (@triciarice13) July 17, 2018
See you tonight @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #repTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/c6TG3jVKqf— Bailey Schafer (@BaileySchafer97) July 17, 2018
The #oldtaylor is ... Ready For It @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #repTourCleveland #ReputationStadiumTour #reptour pic.twitter.com/aTNgjyfnvE— Mother Of All Swifties (@moaswifties) July 17, 2018
CLEVELAND, WE'RE COMING FOR YOU!!! WE'RE READY FOR IT, TAY @taylorswift13@taylornation13 #repTourCleveland pic.twitter.com/8OhsrB9FBa— Maddie ------ | TODAY!!! ------ (@SaluteToMe13) July 17, 2018
@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #repTourCleveland -------- pic.twitter.com/f9KHP9a7yU— brittany force⚡️ (@brittany_force) July 17, 2018
Journey to #reptourcleveland is about half way over! Just got into Ohio! pic.twitter.com/6Cx5UEaOhd— katie✈️cleveland TODAY (@urcrawlinghome) July 17, 2018
Sammi is feeling So Gatsby for #repTourCleveland @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @ashley_gonzo1 pic.twitter.com/IEoFKht1rK— Jenn Gonzalez (@jenn_gonzo) July 17, 2018
We’re coming for you @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #repTourCleveland !!!! ❤️--❤️ #ReputationStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/QOx2dgnc63— Ryan Hieber | rep Tour Cleve-- (@RyanHieber) July 17, 2018