The Best Tweets From Clevelanders Excited To See Taylor Swift

MERRY SWIFTMAS!

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Taylor Swift is bringing her reputation tour to First Energy Stadium TONIGHT and Cleveland is shook. Here are some of the best Tweets shared today that show just a glimpse of what each fan is feeling.

Should I set an automatic email reply that says I’m out of the office for a religious holiday AKA Taylor Swift tonight so I’m not distracted by work stuff — Alanna Crummie (@alanna_pc) July 17, 2018

Today I see @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 its been 10 years since Fearless in cleveland at the Q. Was one of the best moments of my life...This is going to be larger and im ready for it!!!! #repTourCleveland Sec E Row 6 Seat 26 — Alese (@baywinter_40) July 17, 2018

@taylorswift13 I am the grandmother of a 9 yr old girl. She will be attending the concert tonight in Cleveland, Ohio. She just celebrated her 9th birthday and this is her gift since you are her idol. I know that the chances of you getting this are slim to none but I had to — Cecilia Anne (@CeciliaAnneCumm) July 17, 2018

didn’t sleep but our #RepTourCleveland album outfits and posters are done! section 535 ain’t READY for this fam ;) @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/bmQCPeaynz — sara louise (@saraloukay) July 17, 2018