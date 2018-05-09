Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Setlist
This is how Taylor Swift opened up her Reputation tour
Queen Taylor Swift opened up her 2018 reputation tour last night in Arizona with gal pals Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. From the reviews on social media, Swift absoutely wowed her audience -- like there was ever any doubt.
Seriously though... is it July 17th yet?
If you don't mind spoilers, scroll down for her full setlist!
1. …Ready For It?
2. I Did Something Bad
3. Gorgeous
4. Style
5. Love Story
6. You Belong With Me
7. Look What You Made Me Do
8. End Game
9. King Of My Heart
10. Delicate
11. Shake It Off
12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
13. All Too Well
14. Blank Space
15. Dress
16. Bad Blood
17. Should’ve Said No
18. Don’t Blame Me
19. Long Live
20. New Year’s Day
21. Getaway Car
22. Call It What You Want
23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things