Save Some Money On Taylor Swift Tickets

Ticketmaster has waived fees for select shows on the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour for Tax Day, which began on Tuesday morning!

The Cleveland show at FirstEnergy Stadium coming this July has this promo offer!

We've got to say, this is a really great deal.

The deal excludes VIP packages, Official Platinum Tickets or any fan-to-fan resale tickets on their site, but applies to all other tickets.

The deal runs through Thursday, April 19th (today) at 10 pm. More details below.

Offer valid from 4/17 @ 10AM, local until 4/19 @ 10PM, local. Valid while supplies last. Valid on select concert dates only. Valid for online ticket purchases only. Other restrictions and fees may apply, including a facility charge. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Not valid on VIP Packages, Official Platinum Seats, or tickets purchased through Fan-to-Fan resale.