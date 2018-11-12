SCREENSHOTS: Score Tickets to see 'Robin Hood' Before Anyone Else

We’ve got the inside scoop on the boys in the hood. Robin Hood that is… and an opportunity for you to attend the movie premiere on Monday the 19th in your hometown BEFORE the film is released on the 21st!

That’s right, archery is back! And this Robin’s skills are reminiscent of Hunger Games. We think this Robin could take Katnis Everdeen, and the action-packed remake is perfectly timed for Thanksgiving: because we all need a heroic outlaw to help give to the poor right now. Yup, it’s definitely a new interpretation – a gritty adventure, with mind-blowing fight choreography, and just the right amount of romantic escape.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, Taron Egerton is looking for an invitation. And check out what happens at the Foxx Family holiday in the video above. 45 minutes ‘til mayhem.

The actors give us the secrets from the set – and Jamie Dornan confesses how hanging with his co-star Eve Hewson earned better access to Hewson’s dad’s concert. U2 anyone?

For the first 100 people that watch our ‘SCREENSHOTS: Robin Hood’ video above – we’re going to hook you up with two tickets to Monday night’s premiere right now. That’s THIS MONDAY, the 19th!

Here’s how: