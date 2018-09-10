9/11 Ceremonies In Cleveland Cleveland

Commemorations will be held on September 11th at Public Squares' Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument to remember those we lost in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

According to cleveland.com, the public is invited to join the event in downtown Cleveland that starts with a presentation of a memorial wreath and playing of taps in memory of those lost on American Airlines Flight 11.

In addition, the ritual will be repeated in memory of those lost on United Airlines Flight 175, for those lost on American Airlines Flight 77, for victims of the World Trade Center collapse, for those lost on United Airlines Flight 93 and to honor those killed when the North Tower of the World Trade Center went down.

A final presentation will be held in memory of all first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who died when part of the Pentagon collapsed.

