Shania Twain's Set-List: A Sneak-Peek

Shania Twain is bringing her NOW tour to Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, June 16th. Here's a sneak-peek of what her set-list may look like:

Life's About To Get Good

Come on Over

Up!

Poor Me

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

That Don't Impress Me Much

Let's Kiss and Make Up

Any Man of Mine

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

Honey, I'm Home

I'm Alright

Soldier

You're Still the One

More Fun

From This Moment On

I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

Party For Two

Swingin' With My Eyes Closed

(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!

Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

Rock This Country!