Ron Elkman-USA TODAY Sports

Shania Twain's Set-List: A Sneak-Peek

June 12, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Shania Twain is bringing her NOW tour to Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, June 16th. Here's a sneak-peek of what her set-list may look like:

  • Life's About To Get Good
  • Come on Over
  • Up!
  • Poor Me
  • Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)
  • That Don't Impress Me Much
  • Let's Kiss and Make Up
  • Any Man of Mine
  • Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?
  • Honey, I'm Home
  • I'm Alright
  • Soldier
  • You're Still the One
  • More Fun
  • From This Moment On
  • I'm Gonna Getcha Good!
  • Party For Two
  • Swingin' With My Eyes Closed
  • (If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!
  • Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
  • Rock This Country!
Tags: 
shania twain
setlist