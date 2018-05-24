'The Sisters Brothers' First Trailer Released!

Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers - Eli and Charlie Sisters - who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.

Video of THE SISTERS BROTHERS | Official Trailer

Genre: Dark Comedy

Release: 2018

Director: Jacques Audiard

Writers: Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed

Production Company: Why Not Productions

Distributor: Annapurna Pictures