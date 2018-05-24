'The Sisters Brothers' First Trailer Released!
This movie looks awesome
May 24, 2018
Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers - Eli and Charlie Sisters - who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.
The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.
Genre: Dark Comedy
Release: 2018
Director: Jacques Audiard
Writers: Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed
Production Company: Why Not Productions
Distributor: Annapurna Pictures