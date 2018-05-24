Riz Ahmed (left) stars as “Morris” and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) stars as “Hermann Kermit Warm” in Jacques Audiard’s THE SISTERS BROTHERS, an Annapurna Pictures release.

Credit : Magali Bragard / Annapurna Pictures

'The Sisters Brothers' First Trailer Released!

This movie looks awesome

May 24, 2018
Entertainment
Features

Based on Patrick Dewitt's acclaimed novel of the same name, follows two brothers - Eli and Charlie Sisters - who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss.

The story, a genre-hybrid with comedic elements, takes place in Oregon in 1851.

Genre: Dark Comedy

Release: 2018

Director: Jacques Audiard

Writers: Jacques Audiard and Thomas Bidegain

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed    

Production Company: Why Not Productions

Distributor: Annapurna Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix (left) stars as “Charlie Sisters” and John C. Reilly (right) stars as “Eli Sisters” in Jacques Audiard’s THE SISTERS BROTHERS, an Annapurna Pictures release.
Credit : Magali Bragard / Annapurna Pictures

the sisters brothers
movies
Joaquin Phoenix
 John C. Reilly
Jake Gyllenhaal
Riz Ahmed