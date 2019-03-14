A Guide To St. Patrick's Day In Cleveland!

It's almost that time! Saint Patrick's Day will be upon us like lepruchauns on gold and here's everything you need to know!

THEME: The theme for 2019 is "Irish Churches of the Diocese of Cleveland".

PARADE: The parade will start at 2:04pm. The best views for the main event will be by Superior Avenue and East 9th. The parade will begin on Superior Avenue and East 18th and go southwest on Superior to West Roadway before going northeast over on Rockwell Ave. Expect local law enforcement, Cleveland Fire Fighters Shamrock Club and the Irish Civic Association to be in the parade.

PARKING: Here's a list of parking closures provided to us by the City of Cleveland. Also, there will be a KISS concert Sunday night, so expect delays and traffic for the entire day.

WEATHER: no Irish luck here: colder then Guisness left in the snow and a chance of actual snow!

TRANSPORTATION: Don't drink and drive, especially when Lyft is teaming up with Jameson and The Clelveland Police Foundation to give away free ride credits. Details and the code are here.

Summit County is giving away free cab rides for anyone too intoxicated to drive.

RTA: We kind of forget about good ol' Rita, but remember she's here to help you! You can purchase a $5.50 day pass to use on the trains and buses. The Rapid might be your best bet, but it might be busy so be careful and safe.

RECORD BREAKING EVENT: Join the world's largest kilt race. Runners are going to meet at West 6th. Check details here.