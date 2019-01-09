New Starbucks Cinnamon Shortbread Latte Looks Amazing
"Tastes Like Cookie Butter"
January 9, 2019
The new Starbucks drink is here: The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte! Apparently it tastes very similar to cookie butter!
A dash of vanilla, a sprinkle of cinnamon. ✨— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 8, 2019
Introducing the new #CinnamonShortbreadLatte. pic.twitter.com/Uqj1KFKGoo
Like all lattes, there will be espresso and milk with 'notes of brown butter, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.'
You can get it hot, iced or whipped into a Frappuchino!