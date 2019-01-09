A cup of hot latte with cinnamon on wood background

New Starbucks Cinnamon Shortbread Latte Looks Amazing

"Tastes Like Cookie Butter"

January 9, 2019
The new Starbucks drink is here: The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte! Apparently it tastes very similar to cookie butter! 

Like all lattes, there will be espresso and milk with 'notes of brown butter, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.'

You can get it hot, iced or whipped into a Frappuchino! 

