Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts: Pumpkin Spice Is Coming Next Week

MARK YOUR CALENDERS! Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming back to Starbucks on Tuesday, August 28th. It will be celebrating fifteen years of pumpkin spice.

According to People.com: "The seasonal sipper is now made with real pumpkin, and a spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg. It can be ordered in its original form or with soy, coconut or almond milk, as an iced drink or a Frappuccino."

Meanwhile, Dunkin Donuts will be switching over to the fall menu on August 27th.

The menu will include Pumpkin Spice and Maple-Pecan flavored coffees, "Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro and an Iced Maple Pecan Latte with Cold Foam" according to Today.

We simply can not wait!