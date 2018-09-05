Starbucks Coffee Is Testing 'Healthier' Frappucinos

Starbucks is working to get rid of some of the sugar from their beverages, in fact looking to cut 25% of the sugar by the year 2020.

The company has been testing in California, Missouri and Rhode Island.

So far the new recipe contains less calories and sugar: a 16-ounce caramel drink for example is going from 420 calories and 67 grams of sugar to 370 calories and 49 grams of sugar (Losing 50 calories and 18 grams of sugar).

Test store customers are automatically receiving these healthy frappucinos and the idea is that they don't notice a taste difference. The 'healthier' frappucinos use a bit more milk.

What do you think?