Don't Miss Our Summer Bridal Fair!

Congratulations! If you're reading this, we're assuming you recently added some bling to your left hand. Or maybe someone close to you did? Either way, we are here to help you with literally all the steps you (or your friend!) need to walk down the aisle.

Here are some reasons why you just can't miss the second annual Veils & Tails Bridal Fair at Stillwater Place at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Everything you need is in one spot. More than 40 of Cleveland's most trusted and most sought-after Bridal Experts will be in the same place. On August 15th, you'll be able to get some one-on-one time with the areas best photographers, florists, venues, DJs and more (all while sippin' on some yummy drinks, we'll get to that later). Check out our current list of vendors below.

There's seriously so much food. Forget making dinner plans with your fiance on August 15th because you'll be able to taste delicious food from some of the venues and caterers participating in the Bridal Fair.

Okay, back to the wedding planning. Not only will all the hottest trends of 2018 and 2019 be featured, but Cleveland's fantastic Bridal Experts will be eager to help you plan your big day just as you have always imagined it to be. Nonstop fashion shows will take place throughout the day and will showcase a variety of colors and styles to quite literally bring your dreams to life.

We're into saving. First thing's first: parking is free. You rarely see that at large events these days, right? In addition, just think of the money (and time) you're saving by meeting up with everyone in ONE PLACE rather than driving all over NEO to meet individually. As if you weren't sold on that, most vendors offer booth prizes -- like free tux fittings or photo sessions -- and coupons for brides.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Advance Tickets: $6

Pre-Paid Advance Tickets: $5

Day Of Tickets: $7

**Purchase in advance to receive a goodie bag with a special gift**

Thanks to our Veils & Tails Bridal Fair vendors!

