FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Kn

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Georgia is representing this year

January 17, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS broadcasts this year's Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Tags: 
super bowl
Gladys Knight