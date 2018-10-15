Sweetest Day: A Lovely Holiday Created In Cleveland

Sweetest Day was created with one man's efforts to spread smiles, joy and love to everyone around you.

Each year we celebrate the holiday on the third Saturday in October and, let's be honest, not many people know the story behind it.

Sweetest Day was founded right here in Cleveland! That's right - back in the early 1900s, a man named Herbert Birch Kingston distributed candy to orphans and homeless people around the city just to make them smile.

Herbert's generosity inspired many. Soon after his day of candy-giving, 12 of Cleveland's candy confectioners formed a committee to plan what we came to know as Sweetest Day.

It stayed pretty local. While the holiday has gained a lot of traction over the years, Sweetest Day is mostly celebrated in the Midwest. If you ever talk to a friend who lives in another part of the country, be sure to ask them if they've ever heard of the day. Chances are, they haven't!

We still do it pretty big in Ohio. Sales for Sweetest Day cards, gifts, and sweets are higher than any other state.

Speaking of cards... Hallmark finally got into the Sweetest Day action in the '60s, setting the stage for other companies to take part.

It's nothing like Valentine's Day. In fact, Sweetest Day was designed to encourage people to focus on everyone special in their lives, not just romantic partners.

It is all about making people smile. Especially with candy, just like Herbert wanted. Hello, it is called Sweetest Day afterall!

So, in honor of Sweetest Day, spend your weekend doing nice deeds (and giving candy!) to those around you.