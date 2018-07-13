Target Is Launching A Line Of Low Calorie Ice Creams

We're so intrigued by the idea of low calorie ice cream!

We've all tried Halo and it's quite good, Breyers is good, but now Target has their own line and let's admit, we all live at Target.

It's the Archer Farms line, and they are currently in stores.

Calories are good too, between 330-380 per pint, which means you can have 2 pints and really, it's not much more than a Big Mac. Also, 20-22 grams of protein to boot!

The six flavor options include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Caramel Maple Bourbon Pecan, Mini Donut and Cookie Dough.

Best of all, a pint will only set you back $4.