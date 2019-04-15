Tax Day Deals & Freebies To Make Today A Little More Pleasant

Applebee’s - $1 drink this month is the Strawberry Dollarita

Boston Market - Their $10.40 Tax Day meal includes a half chicken meal with two sides, cornbread, and a drink.

Bruegger’s Bagels - New and existing members of the Bruegger’s Inner Circle can score 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese for $10.40.

Dunkin - DD Perks loyalty members get a medium hot or iced coffee for just $1 today.

Firehouse Subs - Get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink today through Wednesday with this coupon.

Hardee’s - They’re giving away free sausage biscuits this morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but you have to say “Made from scratch.”

Kona Ice - It’s Tax Day for us, but for Kona Ice it’s National “Chill Out Day” and they’re giving away free cups of tropical cup of shaved ice.

Jet’s Pizza: Get a one-topping eight corner pizza for $10.99 with code TAXES.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country have Tax Day deals Monday. Check with your closest location. There also are various offers on the fast-food chain's mobile app including buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents.

Noodles & Company: Through Monday, existing members of NoodlesREWARDS will get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more for Tax Day. Sign up for future offers at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Office Depot/OfficeMax - Through April 27th, they’ll shred up to five pounds of documents with a coupon.

Pizza Hut - Pick up a large two-topping pizza for $5.99 with online carryout orders.

Red Robin: Monday kicks off the chain's Royalty Appreciation Week and Red Robin Royalty members can get daily deals with a purchase of $10 or more through Sunday, April 21. The Tax Day freebie is a free milkshake.

White Castle - Save 15% off your in-Castle order with a coupon.