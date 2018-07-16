Travel and Safety Tips for Taylor Swift Concert
Some best practices from the City of Cleveland
The City of Cleveland reminds concertgoers and others traveling to Cleveland to enjoy all the entertainment options that Cleveland has to offer and to stay safe while enjoying the festivities. Here are some things to consider before heading to FirstEnergy Stadium on July 17 for the Taylor Swift concert.
Local Travel Tips
On the day of the concert, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) encourages travelers to use GCRTA. They also remind concertgoers that Waterfront Line service will be extended until midnight. For more about GCRTA transportation services go to: http://www.riderta.com/routes/waterfrontline.
Parking Restrictions
Visitors to Downtown Cleveland are encouraged to use alternative transportation to avoid parking restrictions and a high demand for parking. On July 17, 2018, the following streets will be marked as “No Parking” areas:
From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- East 9th Street from Route 2 to Carnegie Avenue on both sides of East 9th Street
- Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 6th Street both sides of Lakeside Avenue
- West 3rd Street from Erieside Avenue to West Superior Avenue on both sides of West 3rd Street
From 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Erieside Avenue from East 9th Street at First Energy Stadium to West 3rd Street on both sides of Erieside Avenue
Staying Cool
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and a high temperature of 81 degrees on July 17. Follow these tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes during hot weather.
- Cover your head with a hat and use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.
- Always check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are seniors or have young children. Click here to download the Department of Aging’s summer heat booklet for more senior tips.
- Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles.
- Recognize the Signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke