Travel and Safety Tips for Taylor Swift Concert

The City of Cleveland reminds concertgoers and others traveling to Cleveland to enjoy all the entertainment options that Cleveland has to offer and to stay safe while enjoying the festivities. Here are some things to consider before heading to FirstEnergy Stadium on July 17 for the Taylor Swift concert.

Local Travel Tips

On the day of the concert, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) encourages travelers to use GCRTA. They also remind concertgoers that Waterfront Line service will be extended until midnight. For more about GCRTA transportation services go to: http://www.riderta.com/routes/waterfrontline.

Parking Restrictions

Visitors to Downtown Cleveland are encouraged to use alternative transportation to avoid parking restrictions and a high demand for parking. On July 17, 2018, the following streets will be marked as “No Parking” areas:

From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

East 9th Street from Route 2 to Carnegie Avenue on both sides of East 9th Street

Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 6th Street both sides of Lakeside Avenue

West 3rd Street from Erieside Avenue to West Superior Avenue on both sides of West 3rd Street

From 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Erieside Avenue from East 9th Street at First Energy Stadium to West 3rd Street on both sides of Erieside Avenue

Staying Cool

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and a high temperature of 81 degrees on July 17. Follow these tips for staying safe in the heat: