Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Setlist

Can you believe that Taylor Swift will be in Cleveland NEXT WEEK!? It feels like just yesterday we were searching through her coy Instagram posts in hopes for finding clues about her new album.

Don't have tickets yet? Listen to The Jeremiah Show all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Details here.

If you're anything like me and my friends, you've been counting down the days until her concert at First Energy Stadium since tickets went on sale. With just ~8 days left, I figured I'd give you a sneak-peek of what Ms. Swift will play.

*

*

*

*** SPOILERS AHEAD ***

*

*

*

Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts song)

...Ready for It?

I Did Something Bad

Gorgeous

Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me

Look What You Made Me Do (with Tiffany Haddish speech)

End Game

King of My Heart

Delicate

Shake It Off (with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello)

Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic)

Blank Space

Dress

Bad Blood / Should've Said No

Don't Blame Me Play Video Long Live / New Year's Day

Getaway Car

Call It What You Want

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together / This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

This specific setlist was from her July show in Columbus so it is subject to change! Taylor Swift is the queen of spicing things up to make each show special for fans in attendance.

Don't have tickets yet? Listen to The Jeremiah Show all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Details here.