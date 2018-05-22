© 1 - Sipa USA

Taylor Swift's Cats Are In Deadpool 2

Best Friends Purrr-ever!

May 22, 2018
Celebrity News
Music

Did you see Deadpool 2 over the weekend? The movie starring Ryan Reynolds is the talk of the box office, but there is an Easter Egg within the movie for music fans.

Swifties, we present to you 'Olivia & Meredith, Best Friends Purrr-Ever'!

Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's daughter was sampled saying 'Gorgeous' in Taylor Swift's song of the same name.

So maybe that's a little nod back from Reynolds to Swift, but it made for a fun moment in the movie!

Taylor Swift
ryan reynolds
Deadpool 2