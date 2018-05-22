Taylor Swift's Cats Are In Deadpool 2

Did you see Deadpool 2 over the weekend? The movie starring Ryan Reynolds is the talk of the box office, but there is an Easter Egg within the movie for music fans.

Swifties, we present to you 'Olivia & Meredith, Best Friends Purrr-Ever'!

Taylor’s Instagram story telling Meredith and Olivia that they are on @VancityReynolds’s tee-shirt in #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/SgZHPTI7g5 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) May 22, 2018

Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's daughter was sampled saying 'Gorgeous' in Taylor Swift's song of the same name.

So maybe that's a little nod back from Reynolds to Swift, but it made for a fun moment in the movie!