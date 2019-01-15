High School Teachers Share Dark Secrets: A Reddit Thread

A viral Reddit thread recently asked high school teachers, "What is the one thing that you want your students to know that you’d never tell them in person?"

And the juicy secrets are kind of shocking.

Here are our favorites.

"It's just as weird for me as it is for you when we bump into each other in public."

"My students are the reason why I am second-guessing having my own kids."

"Your parents are literally the worst part of my job."

"Yes, I put you in a group with the kid you have a crush on intentionally. I'm stuck here with you 180 days a year — I want to see some drama."

"I can smell you. Everyone can. Please, for the love of god, use deodorant."

"I wish I could let my students know how dumb they look sometimes. And how they need to relax and stop taking themselves so seriously."

"Yes, I do have favorite students. No, I won't tell you who they are because that would discourage you, but yes, they're probably who you imagine them to be."

"If you’re going to eat in class, stop staring at me while you’re doing it! You’re ratting yourself out."

"I encourage my worst kids as much or more than my favorites because I don’t want them back in my class next year."

