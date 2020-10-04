Battle Of The Burbs Winners List
Do you live in the smartest suburb in Northeast Ohio?
October 4, 2020
It's the harests easy game to play on the radio, Battle of The Burbs. Each weekday @7:50a The Jeremiah Show asks the suburbs of Cleveland to answer 4 questions. Get them all right and your suburb gets on our map of the smartest in Northeast Ohio!
Do you have what it takes????
Previous Winners:
- Kayla from Painsville
- Bridget from Canal Fulton
- Shelly from Aurora
- Nicole from Brunswick
- Aaron from Fairview Park
- Jessica from Elyria
