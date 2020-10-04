Battle Of The Burbs Winners List

It's the harests easy game to play on the radio, Battle of The Burbs. Each weekday @7:50a The Jeremiah Show asks the suburbs of Cleveland to answer 4 questions. Get them all right and your suburb gets on our map of the smartest in Northeast Ohio!

Do you have what it takes????

Previous Winners:

Kayla from Painsville

Bridget from Canal Fulton

Shelly from Aurora

Nicole from Brunswick

Aaron from Fairview Park

Jessica from Elyria

Miss todays game? Download and subscribe to The Jeremiah Show Podcast on the free RADIO.COM App.