Best Tips on How to Stay Productive While Working from Home
Some top-tips to help you conduct your “normal” day-to-day from home
March 17, 2020
Offices and businesses around the area are putting measures in place to help keep their staff safe in the current conditions.
If you are lucky enough to have the ability to work from home or remotely, here are some tips to help manage your day-to-day routines.
Related: Listen Live to Q104
- Set boundaries – do not work from bed. Set up a separate space to do work/conduct business.
- Maintain your normal routine – get up, make coffee, do what you would normally do in the morning… but then don’t leave and go to your set space to do work.
- Have a plan – Make your work to-do list even more defined than usual.
- Over communicate – this is the best way to ensure everyone on your team knows what is going on at the given moment. Try group texts, group video chats, GoToMeeting, Zoom, or instant messaging apps like Slack.
- Maintain breaks – remember to get up, stretch, go on a walk; this helps keep your energy levels high.
- Create ways to keep your pets and kids occupied – this could be games, toys, TV shows; anything you can think of, you know your family best.
- Your hours are your hours – 9-5 at the office? 9-5 at home.
- Stay entertained – Download the RADIO.COM App and stream Q104, or tell your smart speaker to “Play Q104”
- Stay updated – Pay attention to your local TV/Radio news outlets in and around Cleveland.
- Remember to always stay positive. Who knows, you may even do so well from home, it may become a regular thing!