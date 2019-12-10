Brad Pitt's Mom & Her Dislike for Angelina Jolie

Yes Brangelina are currently in the middle of a very bitter and spiteful divorce (we all know how those can be), and the holiday season is supposed to be a time for "family" and "friends."

This year, that changes a little bit for Brad Pitt and former wife Anglina Jolie, as headlines are made with Brad Pitt's mom at the forefront.

Jane Pitt is not very happy with the way Angelina treats her baby boy, stating that Angie treats Brad "like dirt." According to "Radar Online", Jane and father Bill Pitt, among many other upsetting reasons, are upset that they don't get to spend as much time with their grandchildren as they would like.

It appears that the holiday clash is about to climax and it will surely be one to witness.

Let us dream of better, romantic times.