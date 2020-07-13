Cedar Point Adds Access Pass to Help With Social Distancing

Cedar Point made some changes over the weekend to their already limiting new policies after opening for the season this past Thursday.

The park announced that they will be handing out "access passes" for their fan favorite rollercoasters that are open. These coasters are Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Millennium Force. A lot of fan favorites still remain closed because they are not able to allow social distancing. The access passes are free; however, they are limited. Guests will have to wait in separate lines to acquire an access pass for each ride. The passes are available on a first come first served basis, meaning only so many people can ride the coasters per day. Cedar Point says it's just another one of their efforts to maintain social distancing and healthy standards at the park. The park is currently operating under new guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.