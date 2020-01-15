Class of 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
January 15, 2020
We have your class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees! And the winners are....
In the Performer Category:
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- T. Rex
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- Jon Landau
- Irving Azoff
Congratulations to the newest inductees. The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.