Class of 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

January 15, 2020
We have your class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees! And the winners are....

In the Performer Category:

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Jon Landau
  • Irving Azoff

Congratulations to the newest inductees. The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

