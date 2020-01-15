Class of 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

We have your class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees! And the winners are....

In the Performer Category:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Jon Landau

Irving Azoff

Congratulations to the newest inductees. The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.