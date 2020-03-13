The Agora Theatre Postpones Shows Amid Coronavirus Spread

Due to the recent large gatherings mandate by the State of Ohio, shows at The Agora Theatre have been impacted, and The Agora Theatre will be closed indefinitely, subject to ongoing reassessment by the State of Ohio.

Shows scheduled after the end date of this moratorium are not affected and, as of now, are moving forward as planned.

All Fizzed Up - Postponed to Saturday, July 11. All tickets will be honored.

A Bowie Celebration – Status: To Be Determined, but likely postponed.

Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible, but at this time there is no information on new dates. If a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do: your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified. If you are unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will be able to request a refund. Once you have submitted that request, the refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase, within 14-21 business days.

If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase, again within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

We will follow the recommendations of local health authorities as to when to re-open. Please continue to check back for updated information.