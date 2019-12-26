Ed Sheeran and Wife Star in New Music Video

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are the stars of his latest music video for the song "Put It All on Me."

"Put It All on Me" tells the story of their relationship. The video shows them dancing in their London apartment while it gives a small glimpse of their story. A caption in the video reads, "Back in High school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard."

It goes on talk about how they reconnected and the story is such a wholesome and great story. The song is from his recent release “No 6 Collaborations Project.”