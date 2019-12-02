Freddie Kitchens Wears 'Pittsburgh Started It' Shirt: Then Loses to Steelers

*Sigh* The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field yesterday 20-13, a rivalry that runs deep, but the war on the field wasn't the only fight that was going on between Browns and Steelers. Apparently, there is now a t-shirt war going on between the two organizations.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was seen wearing a shirt from GV Art + Design that read "Pittsburgh Started It."

Been such a wild 10 days since we launched the shirt! Knew people would love it but had no idea it would blow up like this. It has been posted by almost every national station and publication. We created the shirt to show our support and as a true fan this has been a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/rniCO0h1JU — GV Art + Apparel (@GVartwork) November 30, 2019

Of course, the world can't stop talking about the HC's fashion statement, but Kitchens isn't here for it.

"The T-shirt didn't have anything to do with us at the minus 1 moving out. I wore a T-shirt, I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt and I'd wear it again," Kitchens said. "I put a jacket on, I covered it up, I took a picture with a fan. That was as simple as that."

"A T-shirt didn't cause us to give up 40-yard passes and we were ready to play. That's the only thing people need to be concerned about. We were ready to play."