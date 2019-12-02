Freddie Kitchens Wears 'Pittsburgh Started It' Shirt: Then Loses to Steelers

It "doesn't cause us to give up 40 yards passes"

December 2, 2019
The Jeremiah Show
Freddie Kitchens

Getty Images By: Jamie Sabau

Categories: 
Local
Sports
The Jeremiah Show

*Sigh* The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field yesterday 20-13, a rivalry that runs deep, but the war on the field wasn't the only fight that was going on between Browns and Steelers. Apparently, there is now a t-shirt war going on between the two organizations.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was seen wearing a shirt from GV Art + Design that read "Pittsburgh Started It." 

Of course, the world can't stop talking about the HC's fashion statement, but Kitchens isn't here for it.

"The T-shirt didn't have anything to do with us at the minus 1 moving out. I wore a T-shirt, I wore a jacket with it. My daughters wanted me to wear the shirt and I'd wear it again," Kitchens said. "I put a jacket on, I covered it up, I took a picture with a fan. That was as simple as that."

"A T-shirt didn't cause us to give up 40-yard passes and we were ready to play. That's the only thing people need to be concerned about. We were ready to play."

Tags: 
football
local
sports
Browns