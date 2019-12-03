GivingTuesdayCLE, How You Can Give Back Today

Giving Tuesday is encouraging donations and support for community organizations in NE Ohio. #GivingTuesdayCLE is Cleveland's response to the Giving Tuesday movement.

According to Beachland Ballroom, "Every year, nonprofits big and small throughout Cleveland join the global #GivingTuesday movement, a worldwide day of generosity fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. This fundraiser is open to the public and tickets ($30)."

Beachland Ballroom is hosting an event tonight called The Good Hat Bash. They have been selling its Do Good Hats and so far has raised more than $7,000. The Good Hat Bash is tonight at Beachland Ballroom at 5:30 pm. A few organizations that will be benefiting this year include the Womens Recovery Center, the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research and Opens Arms Adoptions.

Another group participating in #GivingTuesdayCLE today is Lucky’s Market in Lakewood. They're calling their initiative an Impact Day, where 10% of the store’s sales will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

If you want to see more ways to give back locally today, visit Cleveland19.com.