Harry & Meghan Want To Sue Paparazzi!

A day out in Canada sounds like legal issues for the paparazzi, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threaten to sue the paps over a photo. While out and about in Canada, Meghan and son Archie were snapped by while walking their dogs in the woods. Prince Harry not present at the incident, landed in Canada and immmediately contacted their lawyers. Now threatening to pursue legal action, the lawyers claim the photos could cause "serious safety concerns", and that the paparazzi has been camping outside of their home hoping to snap a pic of the couple with a long-range lense. Read the full story here.