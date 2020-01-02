Justin Bieber Docu-series Details Revealed

Justin Bieber released the title, trailer, AND release date of his new 10-part docuseries through YouTube Originals. New Years Eve gave us all a reason to celebrate 2020 with the release of this gem.

Starting January 27th, “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will air on Mondays and Wednesday on YouTube. New tour, new album, new year.

It is going to be a good one. Here's the official trailer.