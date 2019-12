We told you last week the craziness with Jessica Biel visiting husband Justin Timberlake on the set of his new movie. JT's co-star Alisha Wainwright had fled the set before Biel's arrival, and this all spanned from an apparent "lapse in judgement" from Justin on a drunken night last month. He's back home with his wife and their son trying to make things right and we wish them the best.