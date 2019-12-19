Lewis Capaldi Said No to an Opportunity to Collab with Camila Cabello

Q104 Artist Lewis Capaldi said in an interview with "Music Week" that he turned down an opportunity to collab with Camila Cabello.

Since his song 'Somebody You Loved' was still so new in America at the time "that everyone would think it was someone else's song." He ended up with 'Somebody You Loved' hitting number 3 on the Hot 100 Charts and he is not taking that for granted.

He said, "You look at the people who've got one and just being a part of that group of people is... wild."

As we wrap up 2019, Lewis Capaldi's year has been nothing short of "wild," in his words.