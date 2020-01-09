Lizzo Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia

Lizzo is currently in Australia as part of her world tour, but she took some time off to volunteer at Melbourne’s Foodbank.

She helped package food bins for those who’ve been affected by the fires. She also took time out to pose for photos with other volunteers.

y’all hate on lizzo, but she’s taking time out of her aussie tour to help those impacted by the bushfires !!! maybe i stan? @lizzo pic.twitter.com/HfCbSGNmCn — australia is on fire (@gratefulgng) January 8, 2020

This is as good as hell! International superstar @lizzo has volunteered to help sort out hampers for bushfire victims while touring Australia.https://t.co/0oYXHrKnZZ pic.twitter.com/0TY7JRgJAx — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) January 8, 2020

Foodbank Victoria also set up a page where Lizzo fans can donate to the cause.

