Lizzo Volunteers At Food Bank In Australia

Lizzo is in Australia as part of her world tour

January 9, 2020
Lizzo is currently in Australia as part of her world tour, but she took some time off to volunteer at Melbourne’s Foodbank.

She helped package food bins for those who’ve been affected by the fires. She also took time out to pose for photos with other volunteers.

Foodbank Victoria also set up a page where Lizzo fans can donate to the cause.

Click here for more info on how you can donate.

