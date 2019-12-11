Megan “Eco-Friendly” Fox

Megan and Brian Teaching Their Children To "Respect All Living Things"

December 11, 2019
Nowadays, we can’t go anywhere, watch anything, or eat anything that isn’t related to “going green.”

It appears that the next generation of children will have that imprinted into their minds as well.

Actress Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are teaching their children to “respect all living things”, even plants and bugs. While they encourage their kids to be an “individual,” they must be eco-friendly.

They even send them to and organic, sustainable vegan school where they’re seed-to-table.

To read more about their teachings, read the full story here.

