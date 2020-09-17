Ohio Man Invents Social-Distanced Trick-or-Treat Hack

Will Halloween be canceld because of COVID-19? Not if one Ohio dad and his daughter have anything to say about it!

Andrew Beattie and his 6-year-old daughter have invented the candy chute. A 6 foot long shipping tube perched atop their handrail that is decorated for Halloween and prepared to share the sweet goodness with whatever Trick-or-Treaters stop by their house this Halloween.

Beattie who is an avid Halloween and Horror fan said he developed the idea out necessity. Has always noticed that there are some people, those with strollers or in a wheel chair, who can't or don't feel comfortable climbing the stairs to his home to collect their treats. And when the pandemic presented a similiar problem the answer just came to him.

We got a chance to catch up with Andy to talk about his invention.

See the Candy Chute in action HERE