There's A Petition To Make Medical Marijuana Available For Suffering Browns Fans

Browns got you down? You're not the only one.

There is now a petition to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official medical marijuana condition was submitted last month to the State Medical Board of Ohio. While the petition probably won't go anywhere, it's fun to pretend, right!?

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, "The board requires information from experts who specialize in studying the condition, relevant medical or scientific evidence and letters of support from doctors."

The board could not provide more information Monday about the petition, including who submitted it and their argument for why the board should add the "condition."

But if you are a Browns fan, you know why they should add it as a condition!