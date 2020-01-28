LISTEN: Morgan And Jon Doss Recap Their Bachelor Experience

Did you miss our recap of last night's episode of The Bachelor!?

Our very own Morgan got a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being a part of a group date at First Energy Stadium! She did some sideline reporting for a game of tackle football, and was joined by Channel 5's Jon Doss.

We had Doss come in this morning so the two could give us some behind the scenes scoop. Who was the biggest diva on set? What jokes did Morgan make about Pilot Pete's butt? And they cut her windmill joke!? But hey... at least they got memed from The Bachelor's official twitter account!

Listen above for all the things you didn't see on the show last night.